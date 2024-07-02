Letters to the Editor: Should Biden really drop out of the election?

President Biden looks on at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday after his debate with former President Trump.

To the editor: Biden says “I can do this job.” I believe him.

However, it is not his opinion that matters but that of voters who will determine whether he will retain the presidency. His poor debate performance only reinforced (and expanded) the opinion that he is too old for another term, in spite of the accomplishments of his presidency. Much of the remaining Democratic campaign will need to focus on countering the expected onslaught of negative ads. I suggest that the president must recognize the reality of the situation and the impact it will have on the probability of a Trump win, and the disaster it would be for the country.

I can’t help but see the parallel with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s decision to not retire when it was clearly needed. There are many potential strong Democratic candidates who could do the job. The contrast with Trump would be clear and would give voters who dislike Trump an alternative they can support. Biden must put country first.

Joseph Camarata, Palos Verdes Peninsula

To the editor: The comparison between Joe Biden and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is telling and frightening. Ginsburg refused to resign from the Supreme Court when she was showing her age and could have been replaced by a progressive jurist. Instead, demonstrating hubris, she stayed and was replaced by a radical right-winger when she died. And we all know how that led to the defeat of Roe and a myriad of radical right-wing decisions by the court.

Biden is on the verge of making the same critical error. His hubris prevents him from withdrawing from the race, even though it is apparent that his mental faculties are in serious decline. If Biden does not withdraw, we are in danger of electing an authoritarian anti-democratic madman who will help to foster a nationalistic, Christian fundamentalist, corporatist dystopia that will render America unrecognizable.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

To the editor: What a dilemma. Do we vote for the 34-time convicted felon, also found liable for sexual abuse, and pathological liar who tried to overthrow the government? Or should we go with grandpa who had a cold?

Such a difficult choice.

The histrionic pundits, who think grandpa should drop out, also wonder why most people can’t stand the media.

Paul Kundinger, Palm Springs

To the editor: Many people only read headlines. Yours (in print, “Biden stumbles, Trump pounces”) was very misleading and likely to enhance the chances that the American people will elect a liar and bully over an elder statesman who did not have a good night. The print headline should have been, “Trump lies, Biden stumbles.” Are we so used to Trump lying that it can’t make headlines anymore?

Katherine King, Venice

To the editor: In one of American history’s greatest ironies, one of this country’s greatest presidents has now shown himself to be incapable of handling a second term. Should Biden stubbornly refuse to withdraw from the race, likely handing the election to the country’s worst president, Biden’s stellar reputation would thereby be ruined. Should he withdraw, however, his reputation would be greatly enhanced by his having rescued us from Trump once again.

John Ibson, Claremont