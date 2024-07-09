Letters to the Editor: Hollywood donors pressuring Biden show the arrogance of the wealthy

To the editor: President Biden may stay in the race, he may not. In either case, I’m sure it’s comforting to our NATO allies to read that critical U.S. political decisions are being made by movie stars and blockbuster producers. But that’s what you get with a system that forces voters to choose not the best qualified politician but the best funded.

Bart Braverman, Indio

..

To the editor: I never cease to be amazed at the arrogance of the wealthy, who seem to think that because they’re rich, their opinions matter more and that they’re somehow entitled to influence our politics. If President Biden remains the nominee of the Democratic Party, these Hollywood donors certainly have the right to withhold their campaign contributions. But if they choose to do so, I hope they’ll be happy living under an authoritarian Trump regime.

Stephen Bulka, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In an attempt to suppress any hints of self-aggrandizement, I would like to remind rich Hollywood political backers that, according to news reports, Rick Caruso spent $160.42 per vote while Karen Bass spent $10.15. Yes, funds are important, but apparently they are not the deciding factor.

Barbara Doss, Hawthorne