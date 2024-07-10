Letters to the Editor: L.A. can get more people off the streets

To the editor: Does anyone believe affordable housing will magically appear instantly because it is the solution? Why not issue stand-up tents from the city that would be the only domicile allowed on sidewalks while tenants wait for housing or help programs? That cost would be a drop in the bucket.

Restrictions would still pertain to the 41.18 anti-camping ordinance for limited locations. With an issued tent a person is not arrested or fined. The mess created by using whatever can be found to create shelter would not be allowed anymore.

More immediate setups have to be considered because the reality is, housing is not going to explode with thousands of units simply because it is the long-term solution.

Why not convene a creative team for temporary solutions to face reality for a long stretch? New arrivals would need to have an official tent to be on a public street, weeding out those individuals being tossed from other cities.

If you throw ideas against the wall, one might stick.

Nancy Freedman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass and the Times Editorial Board appear to miss a common-sense path to implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision allowing cities to again enforce bans on camping on public property.

Under the city of Los Angeles’ current limited ban, which applies to schools, child care centers and other areas with vulnerable populations, many other residents are not protected. For example, two weeks ago, people selling drugs parked their old pick-up truck for several days in front of my neighbor’s house. Two of their customers started camping on the parkway next to the pick-up, about 10 feet from my neighbor’s front door. This is simply not tolerable in a civil society.

The mayor (and The Times) needs to consider a total ban on camping on public property. The city should establish a procedure to slowly apply it, first grandfathering all sensitive areas where bans are now in effect, six months later extending enforcement to all sidewalks, parkways and alleys within 200 feet of residences, and then six months later begin enforcement of the ban in retail commercial areas. In all instances those being moved should be offered some form of shelter.

Over time this would move homeless populations away from where most of L.A.’s 4 million residents live, shop and recreate, while still leaving hundreds of miles of sidewalk where the camping ban would not be enforced until shelter resources caught up.

Mark Ryavec, Venice

The writer is president of the Venice Stakeholders Assn.