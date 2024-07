An investigation followed after a 2021 incident when a man armed with a knife and assaulting his girlfriend was shot and killed by LAPD officers in the Vermont Square area.

To the editor: The op-ed by Greg Meyer assessing non-lethal use of force by the Los Angeles Police Department was very welcome. When reading what seem to be the all-too-frequent reports of officers shooting and killing a mentally ill suspect who is exhibiting threatening behavior, my first question is always, “did this crime warrant the death penalty?”

It rarely does.

R.C. Price, San Clemente