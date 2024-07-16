Letters to the Editor: Dismissal of the classified documents case is another win for Trump

To the editor: I once held a security clearance, and I took the responsibilities associated with that clearance seriously for my entire career, and into retirement. Loose lips DO sink ships.

What Judge Aileen Cannon did, dismissing all charges in Trump’s classified documents case , makes my blood boil. I guess by Cannon’s contorted legal logic, Aldrich Ames, who is serving a life sentence for espionage, should be released. And Robert Hanssen, who died in prison while serving a life sentence for espionage, should have been a free man. And Edward Snowden can return to the U.S. from Russia with impunity. We truly have gone down the rabbit hole.

Jon Rowe, Costa Mesa

Things are coming up roses for Trump, first he escapes a near miss in Butler, Penn., and now Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed, dismisses the classified documents case over a flimsy excuse about the appointment of the special prosecutor, Jack Smith.

The evidence was there, dozens of boxes filled with classified documents in Mar-a-Lago. Who can wish for justice when the cards are stacked?

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach

Whoever coined the phrase “crime doesn’t pay” sure didn’t know Trump. Once again he wiggled his way out of another fine mess, and won’t pay or own up to his responsibilities in the classified documents case.

As usual, the American people will foot the huge bill he has created when it comes to the fallout and erosion of the rule of law and the unbalanced scales of justice. When a person believes he is above the law and unchecked continues to be emboldened with power by his followers it is a serious warning sign and danger for democracy.

Trump may think he’s above the law, but he is beneath contempt when it comes to decency and respect toward humankind. He is only strengthened by his temporary victories for now. Convicted felons should never be allowed to be president!

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: The first words that come to mind for me are Vin Scully’s during his call when Kirk Gibson hit a home run for the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series: “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”

The Supreme Court, Aileen Cannon, Donald Trump, Project 2025 ... where does it all end?

Joel Pelcyger, Los Angeles

