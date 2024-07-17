Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Amusement parks with preschoolers can be hard, but it does not have to be

Disney character Pluto entertains a little visitor at Toontown.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
To the editor: Jeanette Marantos’ article about taking preschoolers to Disneyland brought back fond memories. When my daughter was 3, I remember sitting on the park curb, ice cream cone in hand and waiting for the parade. When a Disney character shook my daughter’s hand, well, at that moment life was perfect.

I weaned her off baby bottles by telling her Goofy had called and asked for bottles for babies in need. She filled our bag, which she happily gave to a puzzled but accepting Goofy. No sooner did we leave when she asked me to call Goofy to get them back. I said they were already given away. She accepted it and it worked — no more bottles.

Take your preschooler — it’s a big price tag but the memories are priceless.

Linda Royer, La Cañada

To the editor: Most of my career has been in theme park development. My best tip for enjoying Disneyland with a preschooler — go to Legoland first! The whole park has been designed with young children in mind. The height restrictions preclude grownups, not children. There a child can get acclimated to theme park culture and procedures such as smaller crowds, shorter lines, and less emotional investment in a lower-stakes environment.

Certainly, Disneyland is the pinnacle of theme park magic and a touchstone experience for any child. But limit how much “new” the child needs to absorb by starting at Legoland. It’s plenty of fun.

(Full disclosure: I have never been employed by Legoland, invested in Legoland, or been contracted for work on any Legoland projects.)

Richard Murphy, Whittier

