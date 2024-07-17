Letters to the Editor: Enjoy the Biddy Mason park that we already have, rather than renaming Pershing Square

To the editor: The opinion piece about Kevin de León’s plan to rename Pershing Square reminded me that the Biddy Mason park is a sweet oasis, rare in this city. It has tables and chairs, and trees for shade, which makes it a quiet, cool place that offers a respite from the sun to sit, read or picnic. It is a place to let young kids run around without fear that they will dart into the street.

The story of Biddy’s life is revealed in a series of plaques that include images and text. It is well done and tells a heartwarming story. Once read, it makes one seek out more information about her. She gave the land and cash to establish the African Methodist Episcopal church, the first in L.A.

At the end of the park’s tree-covered corridor there is a tiny plaza with public art fountains that no longer work. This gem of a park demands repair. Pershing Square’s designers could learn from a visit there. It demonstrates how to create smaller, secluded spaces, cool with trees, how to tell stories instead of simply listing names, and how to incorporate small fountains.

Advertisement

De León should focus on getting the 6th Street bridge rewired instead of renaming Pershing Square.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

