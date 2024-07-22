Letters to the Editor: Biden did the right thing. Will voters now do the same by stopping Trump?

President Biden walks offstage with First Lady Jill Biden following his debate with former President Trump on June 27.

To the editor: President Biden made the most supreme sacrifice of his career. He did the right thing by dropping out of the race. Now it is time for everyone who does not want former President Trump to take over the White House to support the new Democratic presidential nominee, whomever that may be.

This election is not about who you like or don’t like. It’s not about male or female candidate. It’s not about what race the candidate is. It’s not even about the best candidate for the job.

It is about beating the MAGA folks from putting a felon and dictator into office. It’s about saving our country, our democracy and our freedom. We must come together and ensure that a sane and trustworthy candidate wins the election.

For once, let us do the right thing.

Marlene Bronson, Westlake Village

To the editor: I was saddened to hear of Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign. I can’t say that I understand how the polls cause these swings in political possibilities.

I’ve been concerned equally with the president’s personal health and the media escalation of anxiety around the debate and its effect on his candidacy. He has risen to assuage concerns of his party in stepping down.

I never doubted that, with the excellent advisors Biden has surrounded himself with, he would have been capable of guiding our nation. My hope is that, by surrendering the nomination, he has ensured himself a longer life and a chance at peace.

Biden has served us all with strength and humility. I wish him and First Lady Jill Biden peace and contentment in their life to come.

Betsy Rothstein, Long Beach

To the editor: Many Republicans now running scared after Biden’s patriotic and selfless decision to withdraw from the presidential race are now calling for him to immediately resign, reasoning that if he chooses not to continue his campaign, he must be incapable of fulfilling the duties of his office.

This thinking is, of course, patently ridiculous, and it reveals much about those who hold this view. Anyone who cannot distinguish the vast difference between running for president and being the president has no clue about the qualities required to exercise true leadership.

Michael Harrington, La Verne

To the editor: “Biden drops out” certainly says it all. And, being a former newspaper writer, I know how beautifully it fits the space.

But I wish you had made space to say, “Biden steps aside.”

It would have been more gracious and generous, and I think he has earned it for his long years of service when he has put his country first.

Catherine Cate, Irvine