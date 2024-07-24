Letters to the Editor: Tales of running into Bob Newhart in L.A.

Bob Newhart participates in a discussion, “The Rise of the Cerebral Comedy: A Conversation with Bob Newhart,” at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood in 2017.

To the editor: As I learned of Bob Newhart’s death, I thought it might be hard for some to believe that this lovely gentleman was a nearly daily visitor for much of the 60-year existence of my family’s Bel Air Camera in Westwood.

Though Newhart was one of our first loyal charge account customers, I was most aware of his visits in the last couple of decades.

Sometimes he was not there to purchase. He would park in our lot, come in to visit with the salesmen and make himself at home before having lunch while reading a book at the diner across the street.

I stopped into the store quite a bit during these years as well and was always delighted to see him. I fondly remember one particular exchange.

I’d recently been told to watch a five-minute skit of his online, and I found myself watching it several times in a row and when I needed a laugh. I told him about it and he responded with a huge grin and seemed thrilled to let me know, “That’s everyone’s favorite!”

So if you’re a longtime fan or curious because you’ve never seen or heard of him, you might want to go with his recommendation and search for his skit “Stop It.”

It actually holds some pretty good advice; moreover, watching it is a great way to say thank you to a comic genius.

Patricia Herskovic, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Many, many years ago I was in a RadioShack store in Westwood, and Bob Newhart was in line in front of me. I said I hated to bother him but I just wanted him to know that both of my boys had his son Tim as a history teacher at school and loved him.

He actually got teary-eyed and said what that meant to him to hear about one of his kids. It was a quick but meaningful interaction, and I never forgot it.

Michele Adashek, Los Angeles