Letters to the Editor: What Black women — and all other voters — need to know about Kamala Harris

To the editor: The Times reports that Black women are not all in for Vice President Kamala Harris — and that some say they may even vote for former President Trump.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, takes credit for the Supreme Court decision taking away the freedom to choose from women. He has said he will be a dictator on Day One, and recently he told Christian supporters that if he wins, they will not have to worry about voting again.

Black women will suffer the most from another Trump presidency. There is no greater issue in 2024 than saving democracy — not inflation or the price of housing, food, gas or any other necessities.

Harris, the likely Democratic nominee, has a job to do to tell voters who she is. But right now, what you need to know about her is that she’s working hard to save our democracy. She supports union workers, abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, protecting Social Security, access to healthcare and your right to participate in free and fair elections. Love her or hate her guts, she will fight for your right to do so.

Harris is the adult in the room. That’s what you need to know about her.

Donald Peppars, Pomona

To the editor: Stop the presses! It’s front-page news! Not all Black women support Harris — shocking!

How can this be? They are not all of the same mind? Obviously, this is newsworthy, or it would not have been right there on the front page.

The Times needs to wake up. This is 2024, and the era of ethnic politics is slowly becoming a scene in the rearview mirror. If you look through the windshield, you will see an emerging landscape of politics in which ethnic and racial group members have opinions as diverse as they are.

Alfreda Iglehart, Los Angeles

To the editor: When should we expect to get the front-page article titled “White men not all in on Trump”?

Linda Reynolds, Northridge

To the editor: I have to throw a penalty flag on your article about Harris’ support among Black women.

The headline told us that not all Black women are on board with her. That assertion seems to rest on a survey that found low levels of enthusiasm about voting among Black women aged 18 to 49. It said 14% of Black women who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 didn’t plan to vote in 2024.

But the survey was conducted from May 23 to June 5! You might as well have consulted an opinion poll from 1964.

Granted, the piece does acknowledge that Biden’s dropping out of the race on July 21 and Harris’ ascension electrified Black women. But it looks to this retired journalist like someone decided the article needed to be more “balanced” — hence the reliance on a poll that became obsolete the moment Biden withdrew.

Paul Glickman, Sherman Oaks