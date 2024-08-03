Letters to the Editor: Marine ecologist says deep-sea mining is ‘totally irresponsible’

Gerard Barron, chair and chief executive of the Metals Company, holds a nodule brought up from the sea floor in 2021.

To the editor: I am a marine ecologist who has focused on the “critters” living in and on soft sediments on continental shelves. I’ve studied the current state of knowledge of these ecosystems and know we truly still understand very little about the nature and productivity of these much shallower ecosystems. (“Deep-sea metals may be source of oxygen for life on ocean floor,” July 27)

Because of this background, I’m well aware we know orders of magnitude less about the “critters” and ecosystems living in areas of deep ocean that are the focus of deep-sea mining proposals.

To proceed with mining in view of the current state of knowledge is totally irresponsible. The existing minimal sampling programs haven’t touched the surface of the complexity and critical processes of these ecosystems, let alone understood their productivity.

Dennis Lees, Encinitas

To the editor: Not content to mine and pollute the Earth’s continents, we have turned to rapaciously mining the ocean. Four years ago, Japan mined crusts from the top of deep-sea mountains to obtain cobalt, a coveted mineral for use in electric vehicles.

Now humanity is seriously contemplating scraping the ocean floor for battery metals, not considering that ocean animals vacate areas around and even outside deep-sea mining operations. Mining creates a plume of sediment that can spread through the surrounding water.

Even as a long-time electric vehicle advocate, I don’t condone oceanic harm.

Battery minerals are recyclable at a 95% recovery rate, and there are companies that are accomplishing that. Leave our precious ocean alone.

Linda Nicholes, Huntington Beach