Letters to the Editor: How artificial turf can ‘unlock’ play for millions of Americans

To the editor: I was disappointed by Charles Miller’s recent op-ed article mischaracterizing synthetic turf’s environmental, water-saving and health benefits.

Synthetic turf saves millions of gallons of water annually and unlocks countless hours of play for millions of Americans, crucial points that Miller omits. It has the power to “foster healthy lifestyles and civic pride,” as Mayor Ulises Cabrera of Moreno Valley said of a new soccer turf field.

For his part, Miller accurately states that synthetic turf contains no intentionally added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Synthetic Turf Council shares concerns about PFAS that is present in water, air, soil and food products, but studies show PFAS levels around synthetic turf fields are often lower than those in grass fields and other environments.

The benefits of synthetic turf are clear and substantial, making it a crucial resource for communities nationwide. Readers deserve to have the full information and context about turf in these discussions.

Melanie Taylor, Forest Hill, Md.

The writer is president and chief executive of the Synthetic Turf Council.

To the editor: Thanks to Miller for listing all the reasons plastic lawns do not save water and are bad for our ecosystems, our health and global warming.

The book, “Reimagining the California Lawn,” by Bart O’Brien, Carol Bornstein and David Fross, made the case against both artificial turf and real lawns in 2011 and provided numerous creative, water-saving alternatives.

Susan Chamberlin, Santa Barbara

To the editor: I was dismayed by Miller’s attack on “plastic” lawns.

My husband and I bought our current home in 2008 and, faced with a weed-ridden backyard lawn with stickers that prevented our young grandchildren from playing there, we replaced the lawn with “fake” grass. Twenty-four years later, we are still highly satisfied with the change.

Contrary to Miller’s piece, our plastic lawn is not short-lived, nor does it require any maintenance. We rely only on rainwater for cleaning, not on cleansers.

Speaking of rain, our turf allows any water that falls on it to soak into the soil below; it is not impervious.

Three years ago, we replaced our front yard with several raised beds surrounded by artificial turf walkways. Since we removed our old lawn sprinklers, our L.A. Department of Water and Power bills have consistently been in the lowest water-usage level.

Margaret Parkhurst, Westchester

To the editor: While the artificial turf industry has convinced some consumers that its product is good for the environment, it has taken pains to hide that product’s vulnerability to unsightly and often permanent damage.

For example, they don’t want to tell us how heavy objects can tear that stuff, or how heat from grilling or from cigarettes can melt it, or how household solvents and oil will disfigure it, or how even chewing gum can create a frustrating mess of it. They don’t tell us how damaged fake grass can be very difficult and expensive to fix.

These vulnerabilities should also be included in any truthful assessment of fake grass impacts, both to institutions and homeowners.

Brian Roberts, Covina