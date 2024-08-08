Letters to the Editor: How new Metro stations and a people mover will truly revolutionize LAX

Workers walk on part of the automated people mover under construction at LAX on May 9.

To the editor: The idea of bringing a light-rail train into LAX is a concept decades old. (“‘Dangerous and exhausting’ — seniors on using the clunky LAX-it system,” letters, Aug. 4)

When Metro’s C Line (formerly the Green Line) was constructed, there were many conspiracy theories about why it stopped just short of LAX. At a meeting I attended, Metro representatives said that with the small footprint of LAX, there was not enough room to safely bring larger scale light rail into the airport. So, a yet-to-open automated people mover is being built.

Metro’s K Line station just outside the airport will connect to the people mover. Moreover, Metro rail and the people mover will serve bus riders at a consolidated transit station. The current confusing rental car situation will also be consolidated to improve that messy endeavor.

The idea is to reduce LAX vehicle traffic, including ride-share drivers. Nearby communities are burdened with ever increasing LAX gridlock on local streets, and the new Metro rail stations and airport people mover should address that situation.

This reduction in vehicle traffic from switching to transit will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which helps everyone.

Matthew Hetz, Los Angeles

To the editor: Yes, I agree that getting to and from LAX is a problem and needs tweaking. In the meantime I have a workable and “scathingly brilliant” solution: Metro’s 232 bus.

I take a $10 cab ride to the bus stop in Long Beach. The ride on the 232 takes a little over an hour, dropping you at Sepulveda and Century boulevards, from where you walk to your terminal.

This works much better than taking the Metro A Line to the C Line and the LAX shuttle. And, at the airport, you are walking with fellow in-the-know travelers such as airline pilots — all for less than $12.

Hooray for the 232 bus — it really does the job!

Mark Dustrude, Long Beach