Letters to the Editor: Take RFK Jr. seriously, or ignore him so his bizarre campaign goes away?

To the editor: That The Times continues to give undeserved attention to the crackpot presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under the guise of journalistic balance, is most aggravating and disturbing.

Your recent article, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggles for relevance as presidential campaign is remade,” all but admits that his candidacy is irrelevant, but fails to add that it only ever was relevant as a spoiler.

And The Times’ continued coverage helps ensure that that’s what it might end up being, possibly to the detriment of our already fragile democracy.

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles

To the editor: “Kennedy seems to make news only when he’s done something, well, weird,” says columnist Robin Abcarian, who writes for a media outlet that literally makes the news.

By dedicating newsprint to stories more than a decade old about dogs, worms and bears — instead of Kennedy’s 2024 platform to save the middle class, build a coalition government, curtail the national debt, and secure our borders — you create the very narrative you deride. It’s like criticizing someone for being in the spotlight while you’re the one holding the flashlight.

If Kennedy’s past is so interesting, why not focus on things that actually matter, such as his legal victories that have led to cleaner water and stronger global environmental and conservation policies?

The lawfare challenging Kennedy’s ballot access and the unabashed attempts by both parties and the mainstream media to silence, censure and smear this weird, admittedly flawed human being with the courage to stand alone — now, that’s news.

Karen Richardson, Tarzana