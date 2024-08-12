Letters to the Editor: Take a law-and-order approach to clearing L.A.’s homeless encampments

To the editor: Los Angeles’ response to the problem of street camping has been ineffective, not effective. (“Newsom and San Francisco take a wrong turn on homelessness,” editorial, Aug. 8)

If a river coming down from higher elevation is not managed, it floods the surrounding countryside. The flood will destroy the area where most people live.

When 75% of the campers on the street have a substance abuse or mental health condition, according to a 2019 UCLA study, it is wishful thinking that more public generosity will solve the problem. Some meaningful law and order must be applied to street camping, or encampments in the city will continue to proliferate.

Lee Meister, San Pedro

To the editor: I agree with your editorial on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s misguided encampment orders.

However, I am disappointed you are not using people-first language to describe people experiencing homelessness. I hope you will do so in the future.

Pam Marino, Pacific Grove, Calif.