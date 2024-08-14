Letters to the Editor: People love to bash L.A. Just look at the Paris Olympics

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass holds up the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games on Sunday.

To the editor: Measuring Los Angeles’ preview of the 2028 Summer Games against the entire Paris Olympics closing ceremony is a false comparison. I suggest critics look at Paris’ preview package as presented during the closing at Tokyo in 2021 for an apt one. (“‘From class to crass’: Readers have a bad first impression of LA28,” letters, Aug. 13)

It was a slick but unoriginal canned presentation that made extensive use of drone footage and slow motion, including a staged medal presentation where French athletes sweep gold, silver and bronze. It bore little resemblance to what was to come and was safe, predictable, tasteful and very much like the preview packages that preceded it.

At the Paris closing ceremony, L.A.’s presentation was mostly live, giving a taste of what Los Angeles is famous for: beaches, movie stars and pop culture.

Was it perfect? No. Did I have some quibbles with the choices? Sure. But it was mostly live and exciting. This is not the best we can do, nor should it be. That will come in 2028.

Some people will use any excuse to bash L.A.

Robert Huber, Yorba Linda