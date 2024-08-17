Letters to the Editor: Infrastructure isn’t built overnight. Hydrogen car drivers need to be patient

To the editor: I am a member of the California Hydrogen Car Owners Assn., which promotes the use of hydrogen for our cars. Regarding the limited supply of hydrogen for cars, what I can offer is this.

When the automobile was going to replace the horse and buggy at the beginning of the 20th century, gasoline was difficult to obtain. When electric cars became widely available at the beginning of the 21st century, finding reliable charging stations was an issue (and still is).

In the several years that hydrogen fuel cars have been around, finding working stations has been an issue as well. Class-action lawsuits will not solve the problem.

Advertisement

Infrastructure is not something that is put in place overnight; it takes time to build. And as a Toyota Mirai owner, I have patience. Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, today.

Stephen Mirkin, North Hollywood

..

Advertisement

To the editor: It appears to be a continuing pattern that not enough infrastructure is in place prior to having a significant number of electric and hydrogen vehicles on the road.

Not only is the hydrogen station issue apparent, but there is also a shortage of electric car charging stations available. Why would anyone purchase a clean-air car that cannot be fueled when needed?

Can you imagine any municipality allowing builders to begin construction of homes without first assuring that roads, gas lines, electrical wires and water and sewer lines were first completed?

Advertisement

Frank Deni, Lake Forest, Calif.