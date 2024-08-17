Letters to the Editor: Trump is a train wreck. Don’t even try comparing him to Kamala Harris

To the editor: I am sad to see the L.A. Times jump on the media bandwagon in claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is “short on details,” while giving the impression former President Trump talks about everything but abortion.

Your headlines join the narrative told by other media outlets that we don’t know what Harris stands for. If reporters don’t know much about Harris, perhaps they should ask themselves why they largely ignored her for the last four years.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign ran on no platform at all in 2020 without much of a press outcry, and this year he says he disagrees with some of Project 2025 without ever specifying just which parts those are. A man who cannot define a tariff is being allowed to skate through another campaign.

Voters are keenly alive to the failures of the press in the last 10 years. My household already ended one subscription to a national paper when its bias against Biden/Harris became clear, so we would hate to find ourselves in the same position with our hometown paper.

Brian Nelson, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Our quadrennial presidential joust is always a case study in appearance versus reality. But this year is a really boffo performance, especially for the Democratic team.

Yes, both sides put lipstick on the pig. Republicans excuse veep candidate JD Vance’s cat lady insults as sarcasm or a failed attempt at humor, while Democrats counter the charge of veep candidate Tim Walz’s stolen valor as calumny.

But the very best examples of reality masquerading as the appearance of innocent misunderstanding come from Harris and her insincere attempt to walk back long-held policies: Medicare for All, gun control, border control, fracking and drilling offshore, and the defund the police movement.

Will anyone not under political anesthesia believe the retractions?

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

To the editor: Is it possible that the L.A. Times thinks it is still supposed to pretend that one of the candidates is not a certifiable crackpot who shouldn’t be allowed to run the country? Are we once again falling back on false equivalency?

Articles like these aren’t news. So what if Harris hasn’t laid out enough details of her vision yet? I can still rest assured they do not include taking away the rights of everyone but old rich white men.

These comparison pieces aren’t just comparing apples to oranges; they are comparing apples to roadkill.

When it comes to the state of our country, I hope the press takes a deep look at its own involvement: standing flat footed in the face of the Iraq War lies; treating the hysteria over Hillary Clinton’s emails the same as Trump’s decades of corruption; and worst of all, portraying Trump’s behavior as buffoonery instead of calling it out for the dangerous rhetoric that it was and still is.

Hold Harris to high standards, but don’t write about this election as though her standards are even remotely similar to Trump’s, because he doesn’t have any.

Barbara Greyhosky, Los Angeles