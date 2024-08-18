Letters to the Editor: Plant-based diets are about saving the planet, not partisan politics

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance appears with his wife, Usha Vance, on stage at the Republican National Convention on July 17.

To the editor: Your article on the partisan politics of meat eating fails to mention any policy reason behind Democrats being vegetarian, instead linking the choice to effete and elite sensibilities.

Actually, as the journal Nature Biotechnology editorialized recently, “the toll of meat-eating” on the environment is “profound” — namely, the annual consumption of 82 billion animals causes “massive greenhouse gas emissions, land degradation, water use, deforestation, biodiversity loss, soil erosion, and waterway and air pollution.”

Merete Rietveld, Los Angeles

To the editor: Hey, Republicans, a quick heads up.

Sure you love your nominee, who was convicted on 34 felony counts in a witch hunt. And, of course, his adjudication of sexual assault was a sham. Impeachments, insurrection, stolen classified documents — all fake news.

But be warned: Your guy is 78 years old and unfit. If you punch the “R” on Nov. 5, you may not be voting for your favorite felon; you might instead be voting for a vegetarian.

John Weinell, San Clemente

To the editor: It’s so simple.

A plant-based diet is significantly less expensive than one with meat.

It is environmentally sustainable (no cow farts warming the atmosphere).

It is demonstrably more healthful (no cholesterol-induced disorders requiring statins).

It is kinder (no slaughterhouses).

It promotes healthy weight management, a win for slowing the fattening of America.

What’s not to like? Yay for Usha Vance, vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s wife. I’m proud to be called “liberal, wimpy and feminine.”

Alison M. Grimes, Yorba Linda