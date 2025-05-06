Letters to the Editor: Alzheimer’s affects too many Americans for research to be cast aside

To the editor: I really appreciate that Steve Lopez wrote a powerful column calling attention to the insanity of cutting off the funding for an ambitious study of Alzheimer’s ( “7 million people have Alzheimer’s. Why is the Trump administration derailing research?” May 2). This disease has blighted — and will continue to blight — millions of lives, affecting people from Ronald Reagan to Gene Hackman to one’s own family members. That the principal investigator of the study believes that the problem is the use of the word “diverse” in its title shows the utter mindlessness of the DOGE proceedings.

Glenna Matthews, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Like many families, ours lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s many years ago. As with any illness, Alzheimer’s knows no political party — it can affect any and all human beings.

The interruption of the study will halt so much important medical research that would only serve to benefit all people, from the poor to billionaires. At the same time, the administration is willing to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for a military parade for President Trump’s birthday. Why does that seem to take priority over fighting deadly diseases?

Advertisement

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks