Letters to the Editor: I saw the VA’s failure in West L.A. firsthand. House homeless veterans now

The Brentwood School pool and football field, seen on Aug. 21, are on land leased from the Department of Veterans Affairs in West L.A.

To the editor: In 1977, I was a preschool teacher working at a church in Westwood Village. On the edge of the play yard there was a thick hedge, and inside lived “Bob.” He was a tall, lean, long-haired young man — and a Vietnam veteran. He hardly ever spoke, spending most of his time inside that hedge except when he went to the church office to receive a small sack lunch. (“VA’s illegal leases on West L.A. campus pose a tough choice for a federal judge,” Aug. 27)

I worked at that school for nearly 18 years, and Bob was always there. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs campus was less than a quarter-mile away. The church contacted the VA. Nothing happened.

The VA campus is not adequately serving homeless veterans. The 1887 deed that granted land to the U.S. government for the establishment of a national home for “disabled volunteer soldiers” has not been honored. In large part, the charitable trust has been ignored or leased out to unrelated organizations.

There should be no more master plans, litigation or settlements. No more wasted years. If the VA had been doing its job in Los Angeles serving and supporting homeless veterans all along, there never would have been so many homeless veterans in the first place.

This should not be a “tough decision.” These men and women deserve the best care and support now.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

To the editor: As someone who is familiar with the vast and valuable West Los Angeles VA campus, I believe that resolving the issue of the use of this land by outside parties is quite simple.

The Brentwood School and UCLA, both of which lease VA land, have more money than land. In contrast, the VA has more land than money. Employing an independent arbitrator to regularly renegotiate the leases to fair market value would likely be a bonanza for the VA while retaining enough land to build the mandated housing and avoid lengthy and costly lawsuits.

The VA has numerous aging buildings in various states of repair that could benefit from renovation, in addition to multiple other needs that this extra income could remedy.

Jonathan Kaunitz, Santa Monica

To the editor: This land was bequeathed to veterans. Now, UCLA, a private K-12 school, a park and oil wells occupy the space.

Where are our American values? Veterans are homeless and living on the streets.

I am not a veteran, but the article on how to use this land outrages me. The VA should be ashamed for allowing this to happen.

So many are in need, and they were sold out. A promise has been broken and should be righted. Housing and amenities are what should stand there.

Lisa Hammermeister, Granada Hills