Letters to the Editor: California’s in trouble. Why don’t its voters elect Republicans?

To the editor: Steve Lopez, in reference to California Republicans, writes: “None of them has offered winning solutions to deep-seated problems.... You can’t blame Democrats for that.” (“They say Democrats are to blame for all California’s problems. But GOP is MIA,” column, Sept. 7)

Actually, we can.

Republicans have been marginalized in the state Legislature for decades. Big policy bills have to be sponsored by a Democrat, or the proposed legislation has no chance of even making it out of committee.

The people most to blame are the majority of California voters who keep voting for Democrats who have demonstrated, time and again, they cannot solve our problems. Physician, heal thyself.

Jim Rueff, Fountain Valley

To the editor: Lopez’s column mentioning angry letter writers who blame Democrats for all the problems facing this state was insightful.

Both parties in this state share responsibility for misguided legislation and executive action — but only one, the Republican Party, has gone AWOL and articulated outright lunacy in response to immigration, housing, reproductive rights, climate change and just about every other issue facing us.

It’s why, just like a vast number of old white guys from Orange County, I can’t be automatically relied upon to support the MAGA minions who have eviscerated the GOP. The party’s over for Republicans in this state because they have zero to offer us in terms of solutions, and their divisive rhetoric severely limits our options as voters.

I’ll vote for the people who at least give a damn, show up and proudly advocate for their priorities. Right now, that’s the Democrats in this state, and no one else comes close.

Michael J. Harley, Laguna Niguel