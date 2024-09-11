Letters to the Editor: Trump’s debate failure should be a wake-up call to Republicans

To the editor: Perhaps some Republicans are waking to the reality that Donald Trump does not have the skills to be president. He is not a leader or even a decent manager. So often he seems to think his job is to entertain, so he babbles nonsense. (“Harris, Trump trade barbs in heated, high-stakes debate,” Sept. 10)

It may be nice for him that he is so confident of his skills, but the rest of us should not be so deluded. His judgment and sanity are major concerns. He creates targets for his opponents. He does not have the base skills to prepare for a debate.

Sometimes I feel sorry for the guy, but not that much.

MAGA Republicans have a hard road ahead of them. How do they explain loss after loss under Trump? The GOP had a choice, and a different Republican, not Trump, could win this election. But MAGA is too much like a cult, and the leader they thought they had cannot actually lead.

The big takeaway from the debate is that Vice President Kamala Harris has real skills. If she wins the election, she may outshine President Biden.

William N. Hoke, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: This was not a debate. It was a travesty for Trump.

Harris and her opponent did indeed offer some very different approaches to governing this great nation. Trump is now permanently etched in millions of viewers’ minds as an angry, ignorant and a very mentally sick creature.

She was — and is — ready to roll. Harris was elegant, eloquent, clear of thought, truthful in responses and even seemingly at ease with the challenge.

I see only one choice in this election. Wild-eyed, inarticulate and accusative pathological liar are not qualifications for the job of president of the United States.

Brava Kamala Harris — or rather, Madam President to be, I hope. Also, bravo to the moderators.

Sylvia Lewis, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Sadly, the biggest loser of the debate was the media.

Trump was fact-checked multiple times; Harris wasn’t fact-checked once, even though she made false statements.

In addition, if Trump did not directly answer a question, there were follow-ups. This was not the case with Harris.

A decent performance by Harris was overshadowed by the unfairness of the moderators. Biased media are dividing our country.

Bill Fado, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: She did it. Harris took on Trump and won the presidential debate. She was authentic, smart and responsive. Trump, on the other hand, rambled on, lied and was dismissive.

For those who wanted to know more about Harris, I believe they got the answers they were looking for. As for Trump’s supporters, he gave them what they needed to hear to remain on his side.

Based on what we all saw on the debate stage, I’m guessing Harris will pick up between three and five percentage points in national polls later this week. And Trump? He won’t gain or lose any points, which means he will be stuck while Harris will be surging.

If that analysis is true, then I’m afraid to think what Trump will do between now and November.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach