Letters to the Editor: Support the death penalty? Then you accept the execution of innocents

To the editor: I continue to be saddened and perplexed by our country’s ability to think it’s OK to kill an innocent person in exchange for vengeance or punishment. (“What kind of country would kill Marcellus Williams despite the doubts about his conviction?” Opinion, Sept. 29)

By that, I mean that I doubt there is anyone who believes that our justice system is 100% perfect, and those who support the death penalty must therefore accept that people are being killed who are innocent.

Our acceptance of capital punishment is another example of the horrifying cognitive dissonance that infects much of this country. Shame!

Todd Koerner, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: Let’s be clear about this — Marcellus Williams wasn’t killed by a country. He was killed by Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson and a corrupt U.S. Supreme Court — in the face of exculpatory evidence and St. Louis County’s chief prosecutor saying he should be spared — because he was Black.

Getting tough on crime doesn’t happen to rich white people, does it? Look at the Republican presidential candidate and all who participated in his multiple efforts to corrupt and mislead our once great country.

In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court even rewrote part of the Constitution to grant Trump immunity from criminal acts not contemplated by the founders.

I am a loyal, patriotic American. I refuse to take the blame for this. As they say, not in my name.

Daniel Fink, Beverly Hills