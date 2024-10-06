Letters to the Editor: Neither candidate’s disaster response was great, but Trump’s was truly awful

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen at an emergency operations center in August, Ga., after visiting areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

To the editor: No praise is due to Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump for dropping by a disaster zone before an election. Empathy will only carry us so much before we realize that infrastructure as well as structure are in bad shape. (“Missiles, a hurricane and a strike: How 3 crises are shaping the presidential race,” Oct. 2)

Thank you, Vice President Harris, but exactly how will you deliver real aid? On the other side, attacking the elected government for failure when the hurricane is barely gone is a cheap, blatant and very boring trick performed on cue by Trump to fire up people who are hurting.

In a tragic way, it is comical for a climate-change denier like Trump to call out his opponent for causing death and destruction due to alteration of the global environment. He is the undisputed chief agent for fake science and a failed COVID-19 response that killed thousands of Americans.

Advertisement

The winner of the worst response to a hurricane: Donald Trump.

Michael Gross, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: The Times printed a photo of Trump visiting hurricane-ravaged areas on its front page.

Of course, he visited the area not to help the people, but for political reasons. He used his visit to make false claims about the federal response to the crisis.

Advertisement

During his term as president, he diverted funding from federal disaster response. Project 2025, the controversial blueprint for the next Republican administration, calls for restructuring the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reduce aid to states in need.

Separately, he stated that he would revoke legal status for Haitian immigrants in the U.S. and said we should have a day of violence to rid our country of crime.

But by all means, print a photo of him above the fold showing him supposedly delivering aid to the area.

Advertisement

April Wilson, Riverside