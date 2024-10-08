Letters to the Editor: Liz Cheney’s support of Kamala Harris is a profile in courage

To the editor: Liz Cheney’s support of Kamala Harris for president paints a profile in courage. We would all like to think of ourselves as capable of heroism, but many of us learn that there can be agonizing consequences for doing what we were taught is the right thing.

One needn’t clarify that Cheney is a former member of Congress. She lost an election and had the grace to admit it. Donald Trump, however, has spent his life swindling investors and others out of their money. Now, his deceit is focused on something more important: our votes.

“Liberals” and “conservatives” too often rely on ideological crutches to make their decisions. The reality of an issue can be difficult and require the equivalent of biopsies and microscopes. If nothing else, Cheney has earned my respect.

Ronald Webster, Long Beach

To the editor: I am a Democrat, but my sense is that many Republican candidates up and down the ballot who disagree with Trump are silent about it for fear of losing his support.

However, they need not fear Trump if they band together. There is power and safety in numbers. This is a group that can start a new and refreshing beginning for the Republican Party.

Four years is not a long period of time, but it’s certainly enough time to rebuild a political party with a thoughtful agenda and bipartisan support. A growing number of Republican voters and officials are beginning to realize this and are now overtly rejecting the MAGA agenda. Liz and Dick Cheney are good examples of this.

Think about the type of government you want for yourself, your children and your grandchildren. Do you want a democracy or a dictatorship?

Harvey R. Levenson, Pismo Beach

To the editor: After nearly losing his life to a would-be assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pa., the former president fearlessly returned for a campaign rally there. Even two assassination attempts haven’t slowed Trump down.

Not only is he fearless and will cower at nothing; Trump is also unflappable, unstoppable, an inspiration to all and a man of true grit. We need him back in the White House.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.