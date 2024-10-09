Letters to the Editor: ‘Blessed are the boastfully rich’— is that in the Trump Bible?

Hats connecting Trump to Christianity are sold at a campaign rally in Ohio on March 26.

To the editor: Perhaps Oklahoma’s search criteria for school Bibles, which it amended to include Bibles besides those sold by Donald Trump, should have been even more blatant. It could have required that the selected edition reflect the moral teachings of the former president:

Taketh the Lord’s name in vain and blaspheme before the innocent.

Belittle the meek and those with disabilities.

Blessed are the boastfully rich who inherit their wealth and stiff their workers.

Collect money for the Lord’s charities, but place it in thine own pocket.

Serve not thy country, as sacrifice is for suckers.

Thou shalt not welcome strangers, as they are rapists, thieves and murderers who eat family pets.

Honor tyrants and abandon those seeking freedom.

Speak not the truth, for it shall expose thy sins.

Jay Lynch, Pittsburgh

To the editor: Many would contend that an 18th century observation remains true today: “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

As a baby boomer, however, I’ve seen an emerging alternative for scoundrels seeking refuge — to wit, self-serving professions of staunch Christian religious commitment.

And now the shameless pious promotion of the “Trump Bible” package reflects how contemporary scoundrels have stooped further, as they seek refuge through the conflation of patriotism with religion.

Such diabolical tacks pose a veritable biblical threat to our democracy’s viability.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles