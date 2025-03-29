Letters to the Editor: Not all news is bad. Newspapers can still bring joy, inspire

To the editor: Thank you for two uplifting stories in the places where we usually expect to see bad news. The first article was on the front page! Reporter Corinne Purtill wrote about Lindsay Brant, a nurse who took it upon herself to start Community, a group that honors death with love, palliative care and even the soothing music of a live choir (‘Show up and share’: How one UCLA ICU helps patients and staff live with dying,” March 20).

Second, in the opinion section, Susan Straight gives us, “A Defining Look at Southern California,” honoring the memory of Douglas McCulloh, whose photographs complete her piece.

What a joy to read the newspaper and come away feeling inspired. As the Indian poet Mirabai wrote: “God has a special interest in women for they can lift this world to their breast and help Him comfort.”

Advertisement

Alicia Rowe, Riverside