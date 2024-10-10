Letters to the Editor: Don’t let optimism blind you to Trump’s attack on democracy

Donald Trump speaks about the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel in Miami on Oct. 7.

To the editor: In 2011, neuroscientist Tali Sharot published her book, “The Optimism Bias,” in which she pointed out that 80% of the people in her study showed a bias toward being optimistic. This is good in many ways, but it can lead to not recognizing and therefore failing to act against threats. (“Election denial returns as focus with Vance’s ‘non-answer,’ new Trump indictment details,” Oct. 6)

I find that we are not paying enough attention to threats to the climate and, more immediately, the election.

Some organizations are scheming to seat Donald Trump even if he loses. The schemes include casting doubt by saying elections aren’t secure; selectively purging voter registrations; encouraging individuals to challenge voter eligibility; and encouraging election officials not to certify election results, which could result in the U.S. Supreme Court deciding the winner.

Advertisement

If the decision goes to the Supreme Court, I am not confident in getting an impartial ruling. We should all pause and make sure we aren’t overly optimistic about our future.

Wayne Morgan, Ventura

..

Advertisement

To the editor: In 2020, Trump was president. He was in control of all the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the federal government.

How could Democrats have rigged the election unless Trump and his cohorts were incompetent, bumbling idiots?

Curtis Scott, Anderson, Calif.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Would you have someone to dinner with your children, your friends, your family, who knowingly makes up stories to disparage minorities (“they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists”)? Takes credit for things he did not do ($35 insulin)? Is an accused serial sexual predator (E. Jean Carroll, Jessica Leeds and others)? Brags about assaulting women (“when you’re a star, they let you do it”)? Defrauds people (Trump University)? Is a convicted felon (34 counts in New York)?

Probably not. And yet, some want to have him represent our country on the world stage. They want him to be president, again.

He has shown us he doesn’t believe in the rule of law, doesn’t believe in the peaceful transfer of power and doesn’t believe in democracy, and he has called for suspending the Constitution. How is it even conceivable that he is a presidential candidate? He tried to overthrow our election.

He has told us he wants to be a dictator for a day. Isn’t that what the American Revolution was about? Getting rid of a king?

Patricia Butler, Ventura