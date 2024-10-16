Letters to the Editor: Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the corruption of the Supreme Court

To the editor: I don’t think Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court was worse than it looked. It looked like exactly what it was: a successful attempt by people in power to get what they want by lying. (“Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation looked bad at the time. It was even worse,” Opinion, Oct. 13)

We may not have known the extent to which the FBI failed to do a thorough investigation, but anyone paying attention could see that Christine Blasey Ford was telling the truth about having been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh as a teenager, and his awkward response was a failed attempt at bluster. But it didn’t matter, because the fix was in.

Kavanaugh, as some of his other Supreme Court colleagues did, also misled Senate Judiciary Committee members under oath about the views on Roe vs. Wade. Then, like Manchurian candidates, they simply waited for the right case to come before the court.

The Supreme Court reeks of dishonesty and corruption. Kavanaugh’s confirmation is just another bad odor.

Bart Braverman, Indio

To the editor: I have always appreciated Robin Abcarian’s voice and views, seldom more than with her column on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. It took me two attempts to fully read about the awfulness that I had heard of already. It almost brought me to tears.

The Republicans have corrupted the Supreme Court. They have gamed the system, first by blocking Merrick Garland’s confirmation in 2016, then by appointing Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh under questionable circumstances.

I never believed I would see the day that such an austere institution becomes a tool of corporate overlords with tyranny lurking. I’m worried about the country we are leaving to our grandchildren.

Michele Harris Padron, Santa Barbara