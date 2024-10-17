Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to stop it with ‘this election should be a no-brainer’

To the editor: I don’t want to see former President Trump reelected any more than any other Democrat. But one letter writer’s belief that this election is a no-brainer is emblematic of the Democratic Party’s failure to understand the America that gave Trump 11 million more votes in 2020 than it did in 2016, and that was after four years of his shredding virtually everything in sight.

That failure is also evidenced in the accompanying debate photo, in which Vice President Kamala Harris is shown feeling so smugly comfortable in dismissing Trump with a smirk.

Trump would have won again in 2020 had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it took on the economy. Yet Democrats continue to tell Americans how they ought to feel (or not feel) about any number of things while utterly failing to understand — and speak to — why it simply does not matter to Trump supporters (and indeed to many other non-ideological, non-crazy Americans).

The Democratic Party has ignored blue-collar America, its values and its concerns at least since Bill Clinton. This is how many of these people feel: “If I vote for a Democrat, I get open borders and abortion on demand.”

Democrats, please figure this out while there is still time.

David Van Iderstine, Los Angeles