Letters to the Editor: Harris is normal, Trump is hateful: ‘This is not a very hard decision to make’

To the editor: I have reduced all the rhetoric by the presidential candidates in your articles on when they have changed their positions on important issues to two questions.

First, do I want our country to be ruled by a dictator? And second, do I want this country to remain a democracy? After determining my preferences, I looked at the candidates.

One is a pathological liar who is using the oldest trick in a dictator’s playbook: fear. Former President Trump rants about immigrants crossing our southern border, raping and murdering people and destroying our country. Adolf Hitler used similar arguments against Germany’s Jews, and Trump’s friend Viktor Orbán has blamed immigrants for Hungary’s problems.

On the other side, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of hope and espouses a positive outlook for our country. This is not a very hard decision to make.

Robert Friedman, Palm Desert

To the editor: Please explain to your readers why you are reporting on Trump as though he is a reasonable candidate rather than the convicted felon, wannabe dictator and insurrectionist he is.

The man is out on bail, and you’re discussing his shifting stand on issues?

Heidi Mastrogiovanni, Los Angeles

To the editor: There are only two items on the presidential menu this year — chicken, and cow pie with broken glass. Who cares how the chicken is cooked?

Peter Langenberg, South Pasadena