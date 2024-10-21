Letters to the Editor: Is a vote for Trump actually a vote for President JD Vance?

Former President Trump stands on stage during a town hall in which he spent about 30 minutes listening to music on Oct. 14.

To the editor: With all of the questions over signs of former President Trump’s declining mental and physical abilities, I find myself wondering whether a vote for Trump is actually a vote for JD Vance for president. (“I’m also sick of discussing Trump’s madness. But we have to,” column, Oct. 16)

It is not difficult to see Trump becoming obviously unfit to assume office between election day next month and inauguration day on Jan. 20. Would that result in Vance becoming president?

What is the probability that Trump would be able to serve a year, much less another full term without it becoming obvious to all that he is unable to handle the presidency?

Charles Brown, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Lorraine Ali’s column was spot on. But tucked away on Page A2 in the print edition? With the most passive, low-stakes headline?

Given the now-dozens of film clips of the former president’s complete breakdown, The Times and all other platforms should be screaming on the front page, “Trump is mentally unfit.” After all, who do you think will be really running the government (or tearing each other to pieces trying to run the government) if he gets elected?

Gwen Freeman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In reading about Trump’s behavior, I am reminded of a meme posted on Facebook recently.

It showed two photos: One with five women from the Kardashian family’s reality TV show, all standing in titillating attire, and the other with the late astronomer Carl Sagan, sitting among models of planets and dressed in his professorial suit and tie.

The words on the meme said this: “The fact that there are 20 seasons of Kardashians and only 3 seasons of Cosmos tells you all you need to know about humanity.”

So, even if Trump’s violence-abiding torrent of lies fails to secure his reelection, our democracy’s viability will remain at risk.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.

..

To the editor: In Friday’s paper, one letter writer expressed dissatisfaction with your coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris, stating you do not mention her proposals or accomplishments enough.

Am I reading the same newspaper as he is? In all the years I’ve subscribed to The Times, I’ve never seen such one-sided support for one presidential candidate over another. It doesn’t take a mental giant to figure out which candidate you prefer.

If your reader thinks Trump gets more coverage, it’s because that coverage is almost all negative (and in most cases rightfully so). As far as Harris’ proposals, she has to come up with something meaningful before you can print them.

This should show the true state of the union, and what a true mess we are facing going forward.

Richard Whorton, Studio City