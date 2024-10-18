Letters to the Editor: Disgruntled L.A. neighbors and sexist voters -- we need better coverage of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walk through their neighborhood in Los Angeles in 2023.

To the editor: I read through the Oct. 16 newspaper hoping to get a glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy positions. Even though there was one article on the front page, it was about Harris’ home in a tony part of Brentwood, where some residents expressed extreme attitudes about anyone who even slightly disturbs their exclusivity, including the second most important elected official in the country.

It’s almost as if Kim Kardashian lived on the street, which would be slightly more tolerable.

Elsewhere in the paper there was an account of her lackluster polling among Black male voters, the demographic that stands to lose most during a Republican oligarchy. Despite the influence of former President Obama, it seems that some men of color would rather not support a woman of color and instead opt for a white man of privilege. This speaks volumes about the state of our country.

There is barely a mention of Harris’ proposals, her policies, her career or her accomplishments. And some wonder why Trump is doing fine in the polls.

Nick Aquilino, Los Angeles

To the editor: Oh gosh, our collective hearts certainly go out to all the neighbors who live on Harris’ street in Brentwood. Poor people are being forced to sell their multi-million-dollar homes because of such inconvenience.

I mean, really, can anyone top that for a “first-world problem”?

And thanks to The Times for wasting the time and space it took to print such an important article on a pressing matter for all of us readers.

Mary Montes, West Hills

To the editor: This was predictable from the moment Harris first took the stage after President Biden was “dumped” in July. With the euphoric dazzle and momentum finally gone, Harris is going back to where she came from.

That reality must be hitting Harris pretty hard, as Obama went to a Harris campaign field office and scolded a group of Black men over others who aren’t voting for her. I can’t believe Obama actually stood there and scolded a bunch of grown men over others who think independently, implying they were sexist. Pathetic.

That sort of desperation reveals a sense of panic that would not be there if Harris was winning. No, Harris is losing, and she knows it.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: Just where did these sexist males come from? Did they spring whole from another man’s forehead? Or did a stork drop them down a chimney? Perhaps another male found them in a cabbage patch.

Cold blooded or warm blooded, you were born of a female.

Therese H.E. Whitney, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: For me, it is simple — real men are strong enough to want their women to be strong too.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is strong enough to marry a strong woman. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is strong enough to run with a strong woman.

To the men out there, are you strong enough to vote for a strong woman?

Regina Pally, Santa Monica