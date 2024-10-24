Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris’ imperfections vs. Trump’s dangerous incompetence

To the editor: A front-page article in The Times presented anecdotes about the effects that Vice President Kamala Harris had on four people’s lives when she was a prosecutor in California. Reading this, one could reasonably come away undecided about Harris, seeing as two people were helped and two were hurt.

A Page A-4 article in that edition mentioned that 40 psychiatric professionals have expressed concern about the deteriorating mental state of Harris’ rival in the presidential election.

A Page A-6 article told us of the alarm shown by federal judges over the potential for political violence, noting conspiracy theories that Harris’ rival is spreading about the upcoming election.

Had I not gotten beyond the front page, I would easily missed the forest for the trees.

Bill Seibel, Glendora