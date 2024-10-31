Letters to the Editor: Kamala Harris isn’t fear-mongering. She’s telling the truth about Trump

To the editor: If Vice President Kamala Harris is indeed being accused of fear-mongering, it seems like unfair criticism. (“Kamala Harris’ politics of joy give way to a closing pitch focused on fear,” column, Oct. 26)

She, like so many other Democrats, is anxious about the outcome of this very crucial presidential election. The overwhelming cause for concern is because of Donald Trump. If he loses, we could see a replay of what happened after the 2020 election or even worse. If he wins, he has promised to, in effect, tear down this great democracy.

Right now, the poll numbers are so tight that a small percentage of undecided voters could decide this election. These people need a quick education about how to pick a president.

A patriot does not necessarily have to be a war veteran. He or she should always be ready to serve the country and, most importantly, must respect the Constitution. We also know that serious lying, cheating and misbehaving (which includes sexual misconduct) are all examples of bad character.

Based on all that, an undecided voter should be able to pick between Harris and former President Trump.

Arabinda Nandi, Anaheim

To the editor: Having been involved in many campaigns going back to that of Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952, I find that most of us don’t cast our ballots for any of the reasons Jackie Calmes offers in her column on voting for Harris. We vote for candidates because we like them as human beings, feel comfortable with them in leadership positions or trust them on addressing sensitive issues.

For all those Americans named Harris as I am, having a “cousin” in the White House provides reason enough to vote for the vice president. As I recently pointed out in an email to some of the more than 100,000 Harrises living in the crucial seven swing states:

“Perhaps if enough of us vote for Kamala for no other reason than we have the same [last] name — and we already know that those who do are worthy of our attention and assistance — our country will become a safer, more equitable and better place.”

Godfrey Harris, Los Angeles

To the editor: Calmes exercises the principle of proportionality — listing, weighing and balancing arguments for the better presidential candidate. Proportional discernment helps us resist our reductionist tendencies and consider the various vital issues at stake.

Who will do more good? Who will better serve the common good? Who will do less harm? Who will better advance the unity and stability of our nation and world? Who is more honorable and thus more likely to serve honorably? Who will better surround himself or herself with wise and ethical advisors?

All life issues count. Respecting and making room for the stranger counts. Upholding the rights of all counts. The works of mercy count.

Craig M. Butters, San Clemente