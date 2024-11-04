Letters to the Editor: This pro-Trump opinion piece was ‘amazing’ for all the wrong reasons

Former President Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Henderson, Nev., on Thursday.

To the editor: Thank you for running Scott Jennings’ piece outlining his — and I assume many others’ — rationale for voting for former President Trump.

Jennings acknowledges and yet cartoonishly glosses over the single biggest reason why Trump’s candidacy should be doomed: the fomenting of a televised riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He whipped up a human frenzy based on deceit, and then set people to burn and pillage with no concern for the consequences.

Someone like that should never again be trusted with sensitive intelligence, let alone the nuclear launch codes. Vice President Kamala Harris is the much better choice, and it’s not a close call.

Blaise Jackson, Escondido

To the editor: I want to thank The Times for publishing Jennings’ piece. Every so often, The Times publishes thoughts from the right for readers to consider.

I have grown so tired of wading through the heavily left-slanted articles and columnists just to get to the Sports section.

Jennings’ article will be one of my last reads in The Times. After 50-plus years of reading (beginning at age 12, ending at 64), I canceled my subscription last week. I do not want to support this liberal rag any longer.

Gene Gednov, Cypress

To the editor: Jennings appears to have reality cataracts clouding his eyes, as he is either unwilling or unable to see the hypocrisy of the Republican Party.

Jennings professes to worry about restrictions on free speech under Harris. Meanwhile, Trump has called those who challenge his positions the “enemy.” He has mused about a firing squad being pointed at former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump tried to institute a Muslim ban upon taking office in 2017. Now he is pandering for their votes.

Listen to how Trump, his vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance, and their supporters speak about women, ethnic groups and those coming to American shores as many of our ancestors did for the opportunity this country promises.

A president should sound like a president: mature, informed, respectful to his constituents and a role model for all the children and young people who look up to “their” president. Would you want those kids listening to all those offensive comments at Madison Square Garden?

Please, get some political cataract surgery.

Joy Rockport, Valley Glen

To the editor: I read the editorial page and the letters to the editor every day and have since 1979. Jennings’ article is simply the most amazing opinion piece you have ever published.

Jennings either doesn’t listen to what either candidate says, or he simply doesn’t take the convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser at his word.

Regarding Harris not addressing the issues and giving “word salad” answers, maybe Jennings missed the debate where she made a fool out of Trump with his lack of answers, his own word salad and his lying. Maybe he should just listen as a vice president, former California attorney general and former U.S. senator shows why she is certainly more prepared to lead the country than a racist business cheat.

Do a little research on Trump, and you will understand that he is basically a mobster masquerading as a businessman.

John Douglas Thomson, Torrance

To the editor: Jennings wrote that Democrats have been calling every Republican candidate a fascist throughout his lifetime. Perhaps.

However, he very importantly left out the fact that Trump’s own former White House officials are calling him a fascist and saying he is not fit for the presidency. Has this ever happened in Jennings’ lifetime?

His omission speaks volumes.

Matt Kingsbury, Simi Valley