Letters to the Editor: This election was divisive, but voters need to stop fighting each other

To the editor: As Americans, we have a birthright to elect our leaders, something that people in some other countries have never enjoyed. This right was fought for centuries ago. In the last 100 years, many other rights have been granted to the lucky citizens of the United States. (“Fed up with U.S. politics, some Californians are making plans to move abroad,” Nov. 5)

The election result has caused elation in many people and despondency in others. This election cycle, more than any other I have witnessed, has caused divisiveness among the people. Terrible things were said about the good people on different sides of the political fence who were only exercising their constitutional right to express their opinion.

The best thing for America right now is for both sides to strike a conciliatory tone. We have met on the political battlefield, and a victor has been proclaimed. Now it’s time to sheathe our swords and work together to further the success of our beloved country.

Hayward Simpson, Lake City, Fla.

To the editor: Never believe that American democracy and our glorious Constitution are not worth fighting for! But my husband and I have concluded that, at our ages, this is not our fight. It must fall to a younger and more energetic generation.

We battled the neglect and bigotry of the Reagan and George W. Bush administrations, and we won some victories. Now, however, a new administration spewing vitriol is poised to take over.

It may be time for us to go. We spend two months every year in a beautiful seaside town on Spain’s Mediterranean coast. Frankly, over our 15 years of visits there, we have felt more accepted than we ever did in the U.S.

Farewell and fight hard, my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters.

Thomas Bailey, Long Beach

To the editor: Some famous people have said they might leave the U.S. if Trump is reelected. These people need to show us they were serious.

But I would bet most of them will not leave; maybe one or two, but not more than that. Why? Because this is the best country in the world.

Where did they make all of their money? Where did they buy a big beautiful home and drive a big beautiful car? Where did they become famous? The United States.

Of course, they are still free to leave. We’re waiting and watching.

Ron Perry, Canyon Country