Letters to the Editor: ‘Wait four years’ is a tough message for Democrats to swallow

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris watch as results come in during an election night party in Washington on Nov. 5.

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian is very blase and nonchalant when she states, “It may take four ugly years, but trust me, the pendulum will eventually swing back toward normal. It always does.” (“Don’t fall into total despair, Harris supporters. There was some good election night news,” editorial, Nov. 7)

Four years is a long time in which great damage can be done to women’s rights and reproductive freedom. Four years is a long time in which the rights of immigrants and their families can be trampled.

We need to find ways to protest and resist now and not wait for the pendulum to swing back to “normal.”

Gail Chabran, Whittier

..

To the editor: Abcarian reminds readers that, “When politicians go too far, voters slap them back toward the center.” I wholeheartedly agree.

What she and Vice President Kamala Harris and the vast majority of the media fail to understand is that this election validates her words. The American people loudly repudiated a party that oversaw the prosecution of its chief political opponent in multiple state and federal courts. It labeled him and his 70 million-plus supporters as fascists, Nazis and garbage, and it ignored the will of 14 million Democratic primary votes to crown Harris as the nominee.

Abcarian writes, “The pendulum will eventually swing back toward normal.” It already has.

Victoria DeFelice, Irvine

..

To the editor: I enjoyed and found hope in Abcarian’s piece about not falling into total despair. There were some groundbreaking gains for Democrats in this election, albeit small ones.

With the Republicans’ overwhelming wins, I’m reminded of the expression, “Give them enough rope, and they’ll hang themselves.” Abcarian puts it more politely, saying it won’t take long for Americans to tire of the inevitable chaos and cruelty of a second Trump administration.

Either way, I believe the next four years will be a debacle. My only hope is that it’s the people at the top who suffer, not ordinary Americans.

David Tempest, Mar Vista

..

To the editor: Abcarian writes, “Americans have chosen, for the second time, an unhinged, misogynistic, racist strongman for president.”

It’s precisely these ad hominem insults that contributed to former President Trump’s reelection. Abcarian’s vituperative attacks against Trump are now ineffective and irrelevant, because he won the battle and now she’s helping him win the war.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles