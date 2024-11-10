Letters to the Editor: Stop the divisive shaming of white women for Trump’s victory

To the editor: As a “white” woman who did not vote for Trump, let me say two things regarding LZ Granderson’s column, “There’s no mystery. White women handed Trump the election.”

One, I object to being defined by skin color. No one should be so defined. Until we learn to move beyond such divisive markers, we will continually be at odds over differences that amount to fictions.

Two, exit polls clearly show that it was men of all stripes, if we must employ distinctions, who again handed Trump the White House.

What does this say about the United States? It says that men in the U.S., having had two opportunities to do so, are still unlikely to elect a woman to the highest office in the land, no matter how qualified she is and no matter how egregious are the trespasses of her male competitor.

This is certainly an indictment — of some sort.

Roxanne Vettese, Oxnard

To the editor: If I did not know any better, I would think Granderson was racist against white women by blaming them for Harris’ loss.

I blame the Democrats for not holding an open convention and nominating a stronger candidate to run against Trump. Instead, they just handed Harris the reins after President Biden ended his candidacy in July.

It turned out that she was an easy target for the Republicans to blame for the poor economy and the immigration issue. She was cast as simply too liberal.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who is a moderate, would have been a much better choice for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. He was a Navy pilot and an astronaut, and he could not have been blamed for anything. I believe he would have defeated Trump.

Don’t blame white women; blame the Democrats.

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: Once again, Granderson nailed it. I write this not as a proud member of my demographic, because Granderson is correct. The data are correct. So, shame on us.

My question to my demographic peers is this: What the hell? If we ever had the opportunity to elect a woman as president (and there have been so many over the years), this election was that opportunity. This was it, and I don’t have to spell it out as to why. We’ve seen it and heard it over and over directly from the president-elect.

I self-isolated beginning around midnight on election night and remained there for hours. What got me up and back on track? Listening to Harris give her concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday afternoon.

I wept for what we could have had — for what we should have had. But I was inspired and so proud of her, the campaign and who she is. Thank you, Vice President Harris.

And, to my fellow white female voters: Please. Just, please.

Linda Waade, Santa Monica