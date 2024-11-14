Letters to the Editor: Stop calling white women ‘Karen,’ especially when it comes to the election

To the editor: The first six paragraphs of Lorraine Ali’s column, “Democrats keep expecting white women to save them, and they keep getting burned,” left me so enraged that I literally threw the paper across the room.

I too was horrified by women voting for this repulsive racist and misogynist. White women no doubt helped get Donald Trump elected president, but plenty of women from all classes and colors did as well. And aren’t those white women crying in the picture that accompanied this column?

What about all the Latino men who voted for Trump? They share no blame in this debacle? Why isn’t Ali bashing them and calling them an insulting name?

Advertisement

I am a white woman who came of age in the 1960s. I grew up with this newspaper in our house, and I have been a subscriber for 52 years. I have stuck with this paper through thick and thin, even when there was no endorsement for Kamala Harris for president. I stayed because I wanted to support all the hard-working, caring journalists who are still there.

However, if I see one more article using the childish, derogatory insult “Karen,” which Ali so enjoyed resurrecting, I will seriously rethink that decision.

I used to live in Los Feliz for many years, but now I am in Burbank. Does that make me a Karen? I hope not.

Advertisement

Liz Galloway, Burbank