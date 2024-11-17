Letters to the Editor: The free press must survive for democracy to survive. Support journalism

Copies of the Los Angeles Times roll off the newspaper’s former printing press near downtown Los Angeles last February.

To the editor: I was touched and a little surprised by the words and tone of climate columnist Sammy Roth’s piece on supporting a free press.

After giving us a large dose of the early writings and philosophy of Abraham Lincoln on the state of civil rights as it then existed, he changed lanes about three-quarters of the way through this surprising essay to disagree with the newspaper’s owner for withholding an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the editorial board had planned to do. Roth urged his (and the paper’s) readers not to cancel their subscriptions in protest of this decision.

If this “so-called” experiment in democracy is to continue and succeed, a few crucial institutions must continue and succeed, including a fair and free press — meaning all media. As for me personally, I do not plan to cancel my subscription any time soon. I’m in it for the long haul.

Nate Tucker, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Roth’s article on how Lincoln might have responded to President-elect Donald Trump reflects my continued commitment to move forward in order to save our democracy and our world.

Not only is Roth honest, he is also brave to express what my family, friends and I want for our country: equality and respect for all, a continued fight to save our planet, and freedom of the press. Thank you.

Susan Kogan, Rancho Mission Viejo

To the editor: Those who canceled their subscriptions won’t see this letter or Roth’s excellent plea for heeding the 16th president’s wise and prescient words. Perhaps a friend will forward the article to them with a plea for them to return, because we desperately need The Times, especially now.

I get the disappointment and anger over Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s decision not to endorse at a critical moment. I share the disappointment.

But while I disagree with the decision, the apologia he offered in response and his record of public service in addition to saving and sustaining the paper make the case for his having taken a principled position and not caving to right-wing pressure.

Soon-Shiong is a true philanthropist and the inventor of the chemotherapy that gave my wife more time and better quality of life in the face of pancreatic cancer. In the terrible week in which I lost her plus the hammer-blow of the election and a wildfire nearby, my own plea for reasonable people to come back and read The Times with me over morning coffee is especially heartfelt.

John Phillips, Camarillo

To the editor: Like many Times readers, I seriously considered canceling my subscription after your owner didn’t want to endorse a presidential candidate.

But I love the columnists at The Times, especially Roth for his insights about our climate. His column on sustaining a free press echoed and emphasized my feelings about supporting journalists in these crazy times.

So, I’m still subscribing.

Nancy Beverly, Sherman Oaks