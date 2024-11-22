Letters to the Editor: Trump was elected by the people. Give his Cabinet picks a chance

To the editor: Calling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other Cabinet picks by President-elect Donald Trump dangerous is nothing but fearmongering. (“Trump’s worst Cabinet picks aren’t just unqualified, they’re part of a bigger power grab,” column, Nov. 18)

Trump was called a fascist, dangerous and an existential threat to our democracy. But Americans saw right through that and elected him president.

And, I never saw President Biden looking so happy as he was during his Oval Office meeting with Trump. If Trump was all of the undesirables he was labeled, Biden never would have invited him to the White House.

The people have spoken, and it is obvious they want what Trump is offering: change. My suggestion is to give Kennedy and the rest of Trump’s nominees a chance. They may just make our nation a better place.

If the people aren’t happy, there will be another election in four years.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: As luck would have it, Kennedy and Dr. Mehmet Oz were not in charge of any healthcare-related agencies when then-President Trump waged his life-threatening bout with COVID-19 in 2020.

The care he received at the world-renowned Walter Reed National Military Medical Center consisted of lifesaving treatment made possible by modern science and medicine, not disinfectant injections or other such quackery.

The president-elect either has a very short memory regarding the reason for his own survival, or he simply doesn’t care much about public health for the rest of us. I feel certain that both are true.

Babette Wilk, Valley Village

To the editor: First, let’s just call this what it is — kakistocracy. It will be tragic to see how our country fares when it is governed by the least suitable and most incompetent people.

In her column on the Trump Cabinet selections, Anita Chabria writes, “If Republicans give in without a fight, it’s a sign that, in fact, we should expect four years of nothing but ‘how high’ when Trump gives the order to jump.”

Which leaves me, once again, stunned at the naivete of anyone who thinks this will be over in four years.

Mary Sidell, Los Angeles