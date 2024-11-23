Letters to the Editor: Trump’s replacement for Matt Gaetz? Also ethically challenged

Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrives to speak at a campaign rally with Sen. JD Vance on Nov. 4 in Georgia.

To the editor: So, ethically challenged former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) withdrew his name from consideration for U.S. attorney general. In her place, President-elect Donald Trump selected ethically challenged former Florida Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi.

Let us all recall that when she was the Sunshine State’s top prosecutor, she declined to investigate the infamous Trump University for fraud after her political action committee received a $25,000 donation from the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

People with expertise in this matter considered the case to be a strong one. After all, a federal court approved a $25-million fraud settlement against Trump and his Trump University.

I am quite disappointed that The Times’ article neglected to mention her unseemly past as attorney general of Florida.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

..

To the editor: Now that Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration to be attorney general, Trump is free to move on to his next equally qualified choice, Hannibal Lecter.

Allan Katz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I am ever-so-slightly heartened to learn that there actually are people too vile for the shameless Republicans in Congress to confirm for Trump’s Cabinet.

Mary Weaver, Studio City