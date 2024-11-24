Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s dangerous sidewalks forced me to abandon public transportation

To the editor: I live on Silver Lake Boulevard. After Metro discontinued Line 201, and before my mobility became impaired, I walked to Sunset Boulevard to catch a bus to my ultimate destination. I had a senior Metro pass. (“How L.A. squanders millions that could be spent fixing its streets and sidewalks,” editorial, Nov. 19)

Now, because of the poor condition of the sidewalk between Berkeley Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, I either use a ride-sharing service, ask a friend to drive me, or I don’t go. I fell a couple of times, and at least once had to call paramedics to help me up. Fortunately, I was never injured.

I don’t know what it would take to finance the repairs to the problems you pointed out in your editorial, but solutions are long overdue.

Sue Kamm, Los Angeles

To the editor: If the city of Los Angeles doesn’t have money to fund a capital infrastructure plan, officials should consider rezoning single-family home neighborhoods to allow denser development.

Sprawling suburban housing doesn’t generate enough property tax revenue to pay for maintenance costs of basic features such as roads, sidewalks and streetlights.

Such a change wouldn’t even require the large apartment towers that frighten NIMBYs. Smaller apartment buildings, townhomes and mixed-use development would go a long way in generating the revenue needed to maintain our infrastructure.

The city could solve its maintenance problems and the housing crisis at the same time.

Justin Johnson, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: I am so pleased that The Times’ editorial board has shined a light on this achievable goal of fixing basic infrastructure such as buckled sidewalks and broken streetlights. I would also put adding street trees (for shade equity) and graffiti removal on this short list.

We need to appeal to city officials to run, not walk, to meet this goal. We have until the summer of 2028 and the arrival of Olympics patrons from around the world to make our City of Angels shine.

Wally Marks, Los Angeles