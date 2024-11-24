Letters to the Editor: A transgender reader’s defiance, another reader’s worry that the pendulum has swung too far

To the editor: As regular readers of The Times’ letters section know, I identify as transgender. I also had a long run as a public transportation advocate — going back to the 1990s — and served as a governing official at Metro for 11 years. So plenty of people know how long I have been “out.” (“California’s protections for transgender care could be tested under Trump,” Nov. 18)

In a letter last year, I addressed the hysterical fallacy of the arguments made against medically necessary treatment for transgender youth. Apparently we now also have to worry about healthcare for transgender adults. Where does this end?

The Times points out how small a percentage of the population we are — although I suspect that in a more tolerant society, a lot of people would feel more free to declare their own feelings of identity. The man who was the main subject of your article now has worries that quite honestly he should not be experiencing in a truly compassionate society.

Advertisement

I hope that we as Californians will push back against any reduction or elimination of our basic human right to be ourselves.

One last thing: Because of unrelated medical issues that had to be resolved over several years, I did not have my gender-affirming surgery until I was past age 65 — which means it was covered under Medicare. Take that, haters!

Kymberleigh Richards, Van Nuys

Advertisement

..

To the editor: We have seen a number of articles pondering how Donald Trump managed to win the presidential election. This article’s discussion highlights one of those glaring reasons: Lots of Americans feel the progressive pendulum has swung way too far, way too fast.

I believe gender-affirming surgeries are elective procedures that should not be covered by Medicare or any insurance plan, or the military. And it certainly should not be considered for minors under any circumstance.

Advertisement

Enjoy the next four years’ ride. (And I did not vote for Trump.)

Roger Krenkler, Westlake Village