Letters to the Editor: When Trump talks of a ‘resounding’ win and a ‘mandate,’ challenge him

Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in New York on May 31.

To the editor: Midway through your article on President-elect Donald Trump’s position on homelessness, you quoted the Trump-Vance transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt:

“The American people reelected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, like lowering housing costs for all Americans. He will deliver.”

This stopped me in my tracks.

Trump was not “reelected by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate.” As vote tallies keep coming in, it’s likely that Trump will end up with less than 50% of the popular vote. Receiving less than a majority does not a mandate make.

Having printed this statement, why didn’t you follow it up with the actual vote tally and a clarification of the word “mandate”?

Christine Happel, Bozeman, Mt.