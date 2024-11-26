Letters to the Editor: Higher minimum wage hurts the fast-food industry? Maybe that’s a good thing

To the editor: I think it’s important to know that decades ago, there were far fewer fast-food restaurants than there are now. These are places that typically serve relatively unhealthy food and portions that appeal to the general public, and in so doing are contributing to our obesity and diabetes problems. (“Proposition 32 was just rejected. In blue California, why did the minimum-wage boost fail?” Nov. 19)

Now, there are an abundance of these places that serve “what the public wants.” Low wages helped drive this trend — and created a workforce to supply the industry’s labor needs.

So maybe it’s a good thing that higher minimum wages will hurt the fast-food industry. If more of these restaurants are driven out of business, people will be forced to purchase and prepare their own more healthful alternatives.

Joel Coster, Palos Verde Estates

To the editor: Everyone wants limits on minimum wage increases, as California voters showed by rejecting Proposition 32. So, how are we workers supposed to pay ever-higher housing costs?

Rents have been going up even here in the deep South since 2017, when I left my native California for work and lower housing prices.

Gail Noon, Rossville, Ga.