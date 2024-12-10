Letters to the Editor: America’s unjust health system finally gets a hard look after insurance CEO’s killing

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian notes that the single mother of a child with leukemia had to pay $900 a month for her child’s feeding device because her insurance company, UnitedHealthcare, denied payment for it. The mother asked, “Why did this happen? Could it be a systemic issue?” (“UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive was shot dead. Why did thousands react with glee?” Opinion, Dec. 6)

As both a patient (covered by Medicare) and a physician, I say yes, this is definitely a systemic issue.

It is an example of our failing, costly health insurance system, one that leaves some 85 million of us uninsured or inadequately insured. We worry that we and our families will not be able to afford or get care when we need it.

﻿I am alarmed that insurance corporations, pharmaceutical manufacturers and Wall Street types will lobby Congress and the president to take away my traditional Medicare coverage, replace it with a system that puts profits before patient care (think so-called Medicare Advantage) and thereby take away my freedom to choose my own doctors and hospitals.

Too many Americans are already hurting from our current system. And it will only get worse unless we insist on a better system that is universal, publicly financed and not-for-profit.

Dr. Robert Vinetz, Los Angeles

To the editor: The public anger over health insurance in the wake of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson’s killing brings to mind the frustrations I had during my 12-year battle with cancer.

My fourth line of therapy of the seven I had before being declared in complete remission was an expensive radio-immunotherapy treatment recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. I received pre-clearance from UnitedHealthcare and underwent the treatment, which unfortunately failed me.

Six months later, I received a bill for $85,000 because the coverage had been denied. When I called, the representative told me that they were instructed to deny all coverage after the fact when a treatment had been recently approved. Fortunately, they reversed their decision upon my call.

As if cancer patients don’t have enough stress from our illnesses alone, we also have to fight insurance companies.

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles

To the editor: My hope in writing this is to let Thompson’s children and loved ones know that not everybody is celebrating his killing. Losing a loved one to gun violence is horrific; I am personally sorry for their loss.

I realize the frustration of those denied coverage by UnitedHealthcare, but I would encourage those posting their thoughts on social media to think before doing so. Words matter, and once you post vitriol online, it is there eternally.

Sharing nightmare insurance stories will not come back to haunt you, but sharing your glee over gun violence might not look good a few years from now.

Marie Puterbaugh, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Killing anyone is reprehensible, whether it be the kind of cold-blooded attack on Thompson or when commercial health insurers routinely deny or delay medically essential healthcare.

This practice is their business model to drive record profits, which are allegedly essential to developing new products and services for the marketplace.

I would rather Thompson still be alive today and such business practices be replaced with an efficient, streamlined, publicly funded, universal healthcare system that would save lives and money.

Hopefully the incoming presidential administration’s Department of Government Efficiency will investigate this to conserve and effectively administer our tax dollars in a fiscally responsible manner through bulk purchase and price negotiations.

James Sarantinos, Los Angeles