Letters to the Editor: Quit it with the sour-grapes ‘Trump doesn’t have a mandate’ argument

To the editor: Sour-grapes partisans should move past the “slim victory, no mandate” argument repeated by a letter writer recently. (“Trump’s slim victory margin doesn’t entitle him to any Cabinet members he wants,” letters, Dec. 8)

With some exceptions, most presidential elections over the last few decades have been very close.

Mandate or not, no one is foolish enough to believe there will not be sweeping changes in governance with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, whose administration will be fortified with majorities in the House and the Senate.

Let’s stop acting like some silver-medal sprinter in a 100-meter dash getting snotty with the gold medalist because “only” a tenth of a second separates them. Give the man his day.

Jim Valentine, Woodland Hills